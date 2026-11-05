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🏥 Oxford, NJ Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings Now
Healthcare roles in Oxford, NJ are steady right now, with options from home care to correctional nursing. If you want patient-focused work close to home, these are worth a look.
Certified Home Health Aide (CHHA) MC
- Employer: Interim HealthCare
- Location: Oxford, NJ
- Type: Part-time (flexible hours)
- Salary: Not listed
Work one-on-one with clients at home, helping with personal care, light housekeeping, errands, and rides to appointments. You’ll need a New Jersey CHHA certificate, a reliable vehicle, and must pass a background and drug check; in return, you get weekly direct deposit, PPE, and extra dementia and enrichment training.
Home Health Aide
- Employer: Dazzle Healthcare LLC
- Location: Oxford, NJ 07863 (Warren County)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon, Wed, Fri – 8:00 AM–12:00 PM (4 hours per visit)
- Salary: Not listed
Steady daytime hours with the same client, focusing on fall and cognitive supervision, dressing, bathing, incontinence care, and light housekeeping. Good fit if you like a predictable schedule and building a routine with one person.
Registered Nurse
- Employer: CFG Health
- Location: Oxford, NJ
- Type: Other (correctional/ambulatory setting; may include nights, weekends, holidays, and on-call)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide direct and indirect nursing care in a correctional facility, from intake assessments to chronic care and emergencies. You’ll use full-scope RN skills, lead teams at times, follow strict safety and infection control rules, and must hold an active RN license and hands-on CPR certification.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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