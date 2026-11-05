🏥 Oxford, NJ Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings Now

Healthcare roles in Oxford, NJ are steady right now, with options from home care to correctional nursing. If you want patient-focused work close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Interim HealthCare

Interim HealthCare Location: Oxford, NJ

Type: Part-time (flexible hours)

Part-time (flexible hours) Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with clients at home, helping with personal care, light housekeeping, errands, and rides to appointments. You’ll need a New Jersey CHHA certificate, a reliable vehicle, and must pass a background and drug check; in return, you get weekly direct deposit, PPE, and extra dementia and enrichment training.

Employer: Dazzle Healthcare LLC

Dazzle Healthcare LLC Location: Oxford, NJ 07863 (Warren County)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Mon, Wed, Fri – 8:00 AM–12:00 PM (4 hours per visit)

Salary: Not listed

Steady daytime hours with the same client, focusing on fall and cognitive supervision, dressing, bathing, incontinence care, and light housekeeping. Good fit if you like a predictable schedule and building a routine with one person.

Employer: CFG Health

CFG Health Location: Oxford, NJ

Type: Other (correctional/ambulatory setting; may include nights, weekends, holidays, and on-call)

Other (correctional/ambulatory setting; may include nights, weekends, holidays, and on-call) Salary: Not listed

Provide direct and indirect nursing care in a correctional facility, from intake assessments to chronic care and emergencies. You’ll use full-scope RN skills, lead teams at times, follow strict safety and infection control rules, and must hold an active RN license and hands-on CPR certification.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.