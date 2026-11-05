🏭 Cherry Hill Township Manufacturing: Multiple Solid Openings

Cherry Hill’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with hands-on roles and skilled tech jobs paying well above retail. If you like working with your hands and seeing real results, these are worth a look.

Employer: BRDG Studios

BRDG Studios Location: Cherry Hill, NJ

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $25.00/hour

Help keep a fabrication warehouse running smoothly by loading/unloading, picking, packing, and organizing materials. Great fit if you’re physically strong, reliable, and want steady work without needing a lot of past warehouse experience.

Employer: Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Location: Cherry Hill, NJ

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $23.20–$38.65/hour (based on experience and other factors)

Work in a lab setting making sure inspection and test equipment is precisely calibrated for a major pharma company. Good for detail-oriented folks with solid math skills and some electronics knowledge who want strong benefits, PTO, and room to grow.

Employer: Liberty Personnel Services, Inc. (recruiting for a food manufacturer)

Liberty Personnel Services, Inc. (recruiting for a food manufacturer) Location: Cherry Hill, NJ

Type: Full-time, 6pm–6am (2-2-3 shift)

Pay: Up to $100,000+ plus OT

Service and repair boilers, refrigeration, water, fire systems, compressors, and more in a clean, modern food plant. Ideal if you have a Black Seal Boiler or Blue Seal Refrigeration license and want high pay, OT potential, and strong family health benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or contact info to ask about similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.