👔 Parsippany-Troy Hills Exec & Manager Roles with Multiple Openings

Parsippany-Troy Hills is busy right now with leadership hiring, from pharma launch strategy to aerospace projects and auto F&I operations. If you’re ready for your next step up, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: DOWC (Dealer Owned Warranty Company LLC)

DOWC (Dealer Owned Warranty Company LLC) Location: Parsippany, NJ (relocation considered)

(relocation considered) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead enterprise-wide operations for a fast-growing automotive F&I partner that serves thousands of dealerships nationwide (including exclusive Nissan partnerships). You’ll shape org structure, build scalable processes, drive tech and automation with IT, and oversee multiple senior leaders across the business. DOWC highlights competitive pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, on-site chef cafeteria, and corporate events, and has been named one of NJ’s Best Places to Work four years in a row.

Employer: Teva Pharmaceuticals

Location: Parsippany, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $132,880 – $166,100 annually (plus potential stock and discretionary awards)

Own launch readiness for innovative pharma products at a global biopharma leader. You’ll coordinate cross-functional teams (Marketing, Sales, Market Access, Medical, Regulatory, Legal, Supply Chain), track KPIs and risks, and drive best practices in launch strategy and commercial agility. Role includes about 20% domestic travel and comes with day-one health coverage, 401(k) with match and defined contribution, generous PTO, paid parental leave, tuition assistance, and more.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a leading aerospace manufacturer)

(recruiting for a leading aerospace manufacturer) Location: Parsippany, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $140,000 per year

Run complex aerospace manufacturing projects from planning through delivery. You’ll build and maintain project plans and schedules, manage risks and financials (Earned Value experience is a plus), and coordinate closely with engineering and other functions to keep milestones on track. The hiring company offers strong benefits, a discretionary bonus plan, and an excellent 401(k) match.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar leadership jobs tend to pop up in the same companies.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.