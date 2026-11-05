🏗️ Parsippany-Troy Hills engineering roles with multiple openings

Parsippany-Troy Hills has some strong engineering roles right now, from hands-on lab work to senior leadership. If you’re in architecture or engineering, these three are worth a look.

Employer: Marotta Controls

Marotta Controls Location: Parsippany, NJ (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35–$42 per hour + quarterly bonus

Category: Electrical test / aerospace & defense

Work in a test lab on advanced aerospace and defense power units. You’ll run electrical tests, troubleshoot issues, read schematics, and help improve test procedures in a New Jersey Top Workplace with strong benefits and a compressed workweek option.

Employer: CP Engineers

Location: Parsippany, NJ (hybrid/remote options)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$180,000

Category: Water/wastewater, leadership

Lead the Water Resources Engineering Group like your own business unit. You’ll oversee water and wastewater projects, own group KPIs and financials, guide hiring and team culture, and work with municipal and regional clients, all with flexible work options, 20 days PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Intellectt Inc (for a pharma/combination products client)

Location: Parsippany, NJ

Type: Contract (12+ months, possible extension/conversion)

Pay: $50–$54 per hour on W2

Category: Equipment/packaging validation

Mid–senior engineer role focused on medical device/combination product packaging validation. You’ll write and execute protocols, help bring packaging lines online (blister and auto evaluation, moisture/paper transition), and work with tools like Sutherland Rub Tester, MVTR, Keyence, and chambers in a fast-moving environment.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.