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🏗️ Parsippany-Troy Hills engineering roles with multiple openings
Parsippany-Troy Hills has some strong engineering roles right now, from hands-on lab work to senior leadership. If you’re in architecture or engineering, these three are worth a look.
Senior Electrical Test Technician (Power & Actuation Systems)
- Employer: Marotta Controls
- Location: Parsippany, NJ (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $35–$42 per hour + quarterly bonus
- Category: Electrical test / aerospace & defense
Work in a test lab on advanced aerospace and defense power units. You’ll run electrical tests, troubleshoot issues, read schematics, and help improve test procedures in a New Jersey Top Workplace with strong benefits and a compressed workweek option.
Group Manager, Water Resources Engineering
- Employer: CP Engineers
- Location: Parsippany, NJ (hybrid/remote options)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000–$180,000
- Category: Water/wastewater, leadership
Lead the Water Resources Engineering Group like your own business unit. You’ll oversee water and wastewater projects, own group KPIs and financials, guide hiring and team culture, and work with municipal and regional clients, all with flexible work options, 20 days PTO, and 401(k) match.
Equipment Validation Engineer (Med Device/Combo Products)
- Employer: Intellectt Inc (for a pharma/combination products client)
- Location: Parsippany, NJ
- Type: Contract (12+ months, possible extension/conversion)
- Pay: $50–$54 per hour on W2
- Category: Equipment/packaging validation
Mid–senior engineer role focused on medical device/combination product packaging validation. You’ll write and execute protocols, help bring packaging lines online (blister and auto evaluation, moisture/paper transition), and work with tools like Sutherland Rub Tester, MVTR, Keyence, and chambers in a fast-moving environment.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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