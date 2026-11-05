📅 Camden’s annual ceremonial flag raising dates

📅 Annual flag raising dates in Camden

The City of Camden has shared its annual ceremonial flag raising dates for various cultural and heritage celebrations. These are the observance dates:

Dominican Republic Independence Day – February 27

Cinco de Mayo (Battle of Puebla) – May 5

Haitian Flag Day – May 18

Pride Month Flag Raising – June 1

San Juan Bautista Flag Raising – June 1

Juneteenth – June 19

USA Independence Day – July 4

Trinidad & Tobago Flag Day – August 31

Korean Heritage Day – October 9

USA Veterans Day – November 11

These are annual ceremonial events hosted by the City of Camden. The page does not list times or exact locations, so if you plan to attend, you may need to check with the city for schedule details closer to each date.