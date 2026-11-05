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Camden
📅 Camden’s annual ceremonial flag raising dates
7 days ago
📅 Annual flag raising dates in Camden
The City of Camden has shared its annual ceremonial flag raising dates for various cultural and heritage celebrations. These are the observance dates:
- Dominican Republic Independence Day – February 27
- Cinco de Mayo (Battle of Puebla) – May 5
- Haitian Flag Day – May 18
- Pride Month Flag Raising – June 1
- San Juan Bautista Flag Raising – June 1
- Juneteenth – June 19
- USA Independence Day – July 4
- Trinidad & Tobago Flag Day – August 31
- Korean Heritage Day – October 9
- USA Veterans Day – November 11
These are annual ceremonial events hosted by the City of Camden. The page does not list times or exact locations, so if you plan to attend, you may need to check with the city for schedule details closer to each date.
More Info: Flag Raising Ceremony – The City of Camden
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