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🐶 Gentle, Shy & Playful Dogs Ready for Adoption in Blackwood
Looking for a loyal new friend in Blackwood, NJ? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a calm, loving home to call their own.
Stormy
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center - Camden County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (856) 401-1300 ext.102
Stormy is a sweet young lady who came to the shelter after her owner moved away. She can be a little shy at first, but that’s only because her world has changed so quickly. Once she feels safe, her gentle side comes out.
She’s hoping for a calm, quiet home where she can relax, enjoy sunny afternoons in the yard, and curl up with her family at the end of the day. If you have a peaceful home and a soft spot for a sensitive soul, Stormy could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Stormy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Odessa
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center - Camden County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (856) 401-1300 ext.102
Odessa is a shy sweetheart who just needs a little time to feel safe. Once she warms up, her playful, silly side really shines, and you might catch her doing happy zoomies when she’s in a good mood.
She’s looking for a patient family who will let her come out of her shell at her own pace. In return, you’ll get a loving companion who will bring a lot of joy and laughter into your home.
👉 See more about Odessa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stryker
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Gray/Silver
- Shelter: Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center - Camden County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (856) 401-1300 ext.102
Stryker is a handsome young pup with dreamy eyes and tons of charm. Like most puppies, he has lots of energy, loves to play, and can get a bit jumpy and mouthy when he’s excited.
He’s still learning his puppy manners, so he’ll need a family ready to guide him with patience, consistency, and love as he grows. If you’re up for training and want a fun, active companion, Stryker could be the one.
👉 Meet Stryker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Blackwood, NJ, please consider visiting Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center - Camden County Animal Shelter or calling (856) 401-1300 ext.102 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.