🐶 Gentle, Shy & Playful Dogs Ready for Adoption in Blackwood

Looking for a loyal new friend in Blackwood, NJ? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a calm, loving home to call their own.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center - Camden County Animal Shelter

Phone: (856) 401-1300 ext.102

Stormy is a sweet young lady who came to the shelter after her owner moved away. She can be a little shy at first, but that’s only because her world has changed so quickly. Once she feels safe, her gentle side comes out.

She’s hoping for a calm, quiet home where she can relax, enjoy sunny afternoons in the yard, and curl up with her family at the end of the day. If you have a peaceful home and a soft spot for a sensitive soul, Stormy could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Stormy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center - Camden County Animal Shelter

Phone: (856) 401-1300 ext.102

Odessa is a shy sweetheart who just needs a little time to feel safe. Once she warms up, her playful, silly side really shines, and you might catch her doing happy zoomies when she’s in a good mood.

She’s looking for a patient family who will let her come out of her shell at her own pace. In return, you’ll get a loving companion who will bring a lot of joy and laughter into your home.

👉 See more about Odessa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with Gray/Silver

White with Gray/Silver Shelter: Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center - Camden County Animal Shelter

Phone: (856) 401-1300 ext.102

Stryker is a handsome young pup with dreamy eyes and tons of charm. Like most puppies, he has lots of energy, loves to play, and can get a bit jumpy and mouthy when he’s excited.

He’s still learning his puppy manners, so he’ll need a family ready to guide him with patience, consistency, and love as he grows. If you’re up for training and want a fun, active companion, Stryker could be the one.

👉 Meet Stryker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Blackwood, NJ, please consider visiting Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center - Camden County Animal Shelter or calling (856) 401-1300 ext.102 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.