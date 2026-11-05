🚌 Piscataway, NJ Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driving Roles

Piscataway has some solid transportation openings right now, from helper roles to CDL drivers. If you like being on the move and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Veolia (Clean Earth)

Veolia (Clean Earth) Location: Piscataway, NJ

Type: Internship

Pay: $28/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Drive a box truck, pack and transport waste, and help with safe, eco-friendly disposal. You’ll need a CDL B, be 21+, pass a DOT physical and background checks, and be willing to get a Hazmat endorsement (preferred if you already have it). Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and more) and occasional overnight travel with hotel and per diem covered.

Employer: Ferraro Foods

Location: Piscataway, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $175 per day

Ride along with drivers, unload food products, and keep deliveries running smoothly. This is hands-on, physical work (lifting 70+ lbs often) with local routes, Monday–Friday starting between 4:00–7:00 AM, usually back by 2:00–8:00 PM, plus some Saturday flexibility. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Piscataway, NJ

Type: Other / In-person

Other / In-person Pay: $125–$250 per day

Make local deliveries using a cargo van, box truck, or personal vehicle, moving shipments from warehouse to customer. You’ll load/unload, follow DOT rules, use a mobile device for routes, and may help in the warehouse with pallet jacks and material handling. Prior delivery or warehouse experience is helpful but not strictly required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—transportation roles open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.