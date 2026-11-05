🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Around Piscataway, NJ

Piscataway and nearby towns are busy with retail and banking traffic, which means steady front-line jobs and room to grow if you like working with people.

Here are a few solid customer-facing roles hiring now.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Piscataway, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, give basic advice, and keep the store running smoothly. Good fit if you like cars, don’t mind lifting, and want a full-time role with chances to grow into more responsibility.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Based near 1899 Route 27, Edison, NJ (serving multiple nearby branches, including Piscataway area)

Based near (serving multiple nearby branches, including Piscataway area) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $23.00 – $31.00/hour (plus 10% differential for this profile)

(plus 10% differential for this profile) Posting End Date: November 9, 2026

Travel between branches, help customers open accounts, handle teller transactions, and guide people on banking tools. Great if you have at least 6 months of customer service, like variety in your day, and want strong benefits and training.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Based near 1655 Oak Tree Road, Edison, NJ (serving multiple nearby branches, including Piscataway area)

Based near (serving multiple nearby branches, including Piscataway area) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $23.00 – $31.00/hour (plus 10% differential for this profile)

(plus 10% differential for this profile) Posting End Date: November 9, 2026

Similar roving banker role, but home base is a different Edison branch. You’ll cover teller and banker needs, build relationships, and use digital tools to support customers’ finances.

Employer: QuickChek

Location: Piscataway, NJ

Type: Part-time / variable hours (up to 35 hours/week)

Part-time / variable hours (up to 35 hours/week) Compensation: $16.25 – $22.25/hour

Make fresh food and drinks, run the register, and keep the store clean and stocked. Weekly pay, pay-on-demand, flexible shifts, employee discount, and 401(k) with match make this a nice option if you want steady part-time work with benefits.

If one of these looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still up. Even one quick application can open a new door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.