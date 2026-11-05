🚌 Pennsauken NJ Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Driving Roles

Pennsauken is busy with local routes right now, from school buses to CDL Class A runs. If you like being on the road and home most nights, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mass Transit magazine (Pennsauken High School route)

Mass Transit magazine (Pennsauken High School route) Location: Pennsauken, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive students to and from Pennsauken High School and other approved stops. You’ll follow set routes and schedules, keep the bus safe and orderly, and stay in close contact with school and transportation staff.

Employer: DiCarlo Distributors Inc.

Location: Pennsauken, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $100,000 per year (includes incentive-based pay after training)

Union CDL Class A role with home daily routes delivering food across the Tri-State area. Offers $300/day training pay, potential to earn up to $100K, and strong benefits including company-paid health, dental, vision, life insurance, pension, and paid time off.

Employer: Levels Transportation Inc.

Levels Transportation Inc. Location: Pennsauken, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $750 – $2,800 per week (weekly pay; amount varies by assigned work)

Local-only CDL Class A work with home every day routes and steady freight. Weekly pay, consistent work, and a bilingual (English/Spanish) team make this a good fit if you want local miles and a simple schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local driving jobs move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.