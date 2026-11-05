🏗️ Pennsauken, NJ Engineering: Multiple Roles $36/hr–$110K+

Pennsauken’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid openings in manufacturing, design, and medical tech support. If you’re hands‑on and like solving problems, these are worth a look.

Employer: Datwyler Group

Datwyler Group Location: Pennsauken, NJ (on-site, 24/7 manufacturing environment)

(on-site, 24/7 manufacturing environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support daily rubber molding operations, lead process and equipment validations, and drive continuous improvement in a regulated manufacturing setting (healthcare, mobility, and more). Great fit if you have 7+ years’ process engineering experience, know rubber molding and validation, and like working cross‑functionally with production, quality, and maintenance.

Employer: RCM Technologies, Inc.

Location: Remote US (company has a presence in Pennsauken, NJ)

(company has a presence in Pennsauken, NJ) Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Around $110K/year + bonus (commensurate with experience)

Lead MEP field investigations and design from site survey through construction documents, with heavy AutoCAD work and coordination across disciplines. Ideal if you have 8+ years of MEP design/drafting, can work independently at client sites, and want a senior role with growth as the practice expands.

Employer: DaVita

Location: 7024 Kaighn Ave, Pennsauken, NJ 08109

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: $24.00 – $36.00/hour (plus benefits)

Keep dialysis equipment running in local clinics so patients can get life‑saving treatments. Good match if you’re an electro‑mechanical tech with strong troubleshooting skills, valid driver’s license, solid computer skills, and you’re okay with on‑call rotations and travel between clinics.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.