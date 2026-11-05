📣 Parsippany-Troy Hills Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Parsippany-Troy Hills is buzzing with sales and client-facing roles right now, from entry-level to six-figure on-target earnings. If you like talking to people and closing deals, this week’s list is worth a look.

Employer: ADP

ADP Location: Parsippany, NJ (Somerset/Hunterdon territory)

(Somerset/Hunterdon territory) Salary: $50,100 – $99,800/year base + potential bonus/commission

+ potential bonus/commission Type: Full-time

This role sells ADP’s HR and payroll tech to mid-sized companies (about 50–159 employees). You’ll own a protected territory, run the full sales cycle, and use modern sales tools, with strong training and benefits from a major HCM leader.

Employer: Lyra Technology Group (for Strategic Micro Systems)

(for Strategic Micro Systems) Location: Parsippany, NJ (fully on-site)

(fully on-site) Salary: $80,000 base, ~$100,000 on-target earnings

Type: Full-time

Own post-sale relationships for managed IT services clients—running business reviews, planning roadmaps, and growing accounts. Great fit if you like face-to-face client time, tech, and turning happy customers into long-term partners.

Employer: Synerfac Technical Staffing

Location: Parsippany, NJ (on-site, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)

(on-site, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm) Projected Earnings: Year 1: $45K–$65K; Year 2: $60K–$90K; Year 3: $75K–$125K

Type: Full-time, entry level

Start your sales career with heavy training, base salary plus uncapped commission, and clear earning growth. You’ll cold call, book meetings, visit clients, and learn the staffing business, with benefits and summer half-day Fridays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.