⚖️ Several Legal Openings in Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ ($65K–$190K+)

Parsippany-Troy Hills has some strong legal roles right now, especially if you’re NJ-barred and open to hybrid or remote work.

Below are several solid options in family law and litigation/doc review with clear pay ranges and real growth potential.

Employer: Scion Staffing (for a New Jersey family law firm)

Scion Staffing (for a New Jersey family law firm) Location: Parsippany, NJ (primarily remote for NJ-based attorneys)

(primarily remote for NJ-based attorneys) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base salary, DOE (plus commissions and bonuses)

Work on child welfare and DCP&P matters with a firm led by a nationally recognized child welfare attorney. You’ll manage your own caseload, work mostly from home, and get strong support from paralegal and admin staff, plus 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, CLE and bar dues covered, and quarterly commission opportunities.

Employer: Scion Staffing (for a New Jersey family law firm)

Scion Staffing (for a New Jersey family law firm) Location: Parsippany, NJ (primarily remote for NJ-based attorneys)

(primarily remote for NJ-based attorneys) Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000–$190,000, based on experience and business development potential

Handle a full family law caseload (divorce, custody, support, alimony, equitable distribution) with a lot of autonomy and a 2-attorney-to-1-paralegal support ratio. This role is ideal if you have 5–10 years of family law experience, want remote flexibility, and like a structured practice with 1,750 billable hours, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and strong tech tools (Filevine, LexisNexis).

Employer: Pressler, Felt & Warshaw LLP

Location: Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ (hybrid remote)

(hybrid remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$100,000 per year

Join a high-volume collections firm with no billable hour requirements and weekly court appearances, handling files from start to finish. Great if you have 0–5 years’ experience, are admitted in New York (NJ or PA a plus), and want strong training, mentoring, and benefits like medical/dental, PTO, 401(k) with match, CLE paid, and hybrid work.

If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.