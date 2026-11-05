💻 Parsippany-Troy Hills IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Roles Open Now

Parsippany-Troy Hills is hot right now for tech pros, with global brands building out AI and data teams locally. If you’re ready for a new challenge, these IT roles are worth a serious look.

Employer: ADP

ADP Location: Parsippany, NJ (hybrid, 3 days onsite)

Category: Product Management / AI

Product Management / AI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base + potential bonus/equity/commissions per posting)

Lead product strategy for ADP’s StandOut platform, focused on leadership, engagement, and GenAI-powered tools. This is a senior, hands-on role where you’ll work with execs, UX, data science, and engineering, build AI prototypes in VS Code/GitHub Copilot, and own roadmap, KPIs, and global stakeholder alignment.

Employer: Ferrero

Location: Parsippany, NJ (hybrid)

Category: Data Science / AI

Data Science / AI Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $199,000/year

Be the go-to data scientist for North America at the company behind Nutella, Kinder, and more. You’ll run and maintain advanced ML and marketing mix models, translate results for commercial teams, work closely with a global data science group, and use Python, SQL, Power BI, and Databricks to drive real business decisions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills and tools they want.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.