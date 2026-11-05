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🧑💼 Parsippany HR Jobs: Multiple Roles From Co‑op to Senior Director
Parsippany’s HR scene is busy right now, with options for students, early‑career recruiters, and senior leaders. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Talent Acquisition Specialist
- Employer: Langan Engineering & Environmental Services
- Location: Parsippany, NJ (on-site / hybrid not specified)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $95,000/year
Full life‑cycle recruiting role supporting technical and non‑technical hiring across a global engineering and environmental firm. Good fit if you have 2+ years of recruiting experience, like partnering closely with hiring managers, and want strong benefits plus clear growth paths.
Spring 2027 Human Resources Co-op
- Employer: Marotta Controls
- Location: Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ (On-site)
- Type: Co-op / Internship, full-time (Spring–Summer 2027)
- Salary: $18 – $24/hour
- Application Deadline: November 20, 2026
Hands‑on HR co‑op in aerospace and defense, focused on building a SharePoint-based job description system and supporting HR analytics and operations. Ideal for current students who enjoy HR tech, process improvement, and want real project ownership plus exposure to senior leadership.
Senior Director, HR Business Partner – Global Corporate Functions
- Employer: Teva Pharmaceuticals
- Location: Parsippany, NJ (also options in Haarlem, NL or Tel Aviv, IL)
- Type: Full-time, senior leadership
- Salary: Not listed
Executive‑level HRBP role partnering with C‑suite leaders across Finance, Legal, HR, IT, and Communications to drive Teva’s global people strategy and major transformations. Best for someone with 15+ years of progressive HR experience in complex global organizations who wants to shape strategy at the enterprise level.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—HR roles in Parsippany tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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