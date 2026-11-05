🧑‍💼 Parsippany HR Jobs: Multiple Roles From Co‑op to Senior Director

Parsippany’s HR scene is busy right now, with options for students, early‑career recruiters, and senior leaders. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Langan Engineering & Environmental Services

Langan Engineering & Environmental Services Location: Parsippany, NJ (on-site / hybrid not specified)

(on-site / hybrid not specified) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $95,000/year

Full life‑cycle recruiting role supporting technical and non‑technical hiring across a global engineering and environmental firm. Good fit if you have 2+ years of recruiting experience, like partnering closely with hiring managers, and want strong benefits plus clear growth paths.

Employer: Marotta Controls

Marotta Controls Location: Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ (On-site)

Type: Co-op / Internship, full-time (Spring–Summer 2027)

Salary: $18 – $24/hour

Application Deadline: November 20, 2026

Hands‑on HR co‑op in aerospace and defense, focused on building a SharePoint-based job description system and supporting HR analytics and operations. Ideal for current students who enjoy HR tech, process improvement, and want real project ownership plus exposure to senior leadership.

Employer: Teva Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals Location: Parsippany, NJ (also options in Haarlem, NL or Tel Aviv, IL)

(also options in Haarlem, NL or Tel Aviv, IL) Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Salary: Not listed

Executive‑level HRBP role partnering with C‑suite leaders across Finance, Legal, HR, IT, and Communications to drive Teva’s global people strategy and major transformations. Best for someone with 15+ years of progressive HR experience in complex global organizations who wants to shape strategy at the enterprise level.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—HR roles in Parsippany tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.