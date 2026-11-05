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🏥 Parsippany-Troy Hills healthcare jobs with multiple flexible roles
Healthcare hiring is steady around Parsippany-Troy Hills, with options from entry-level autism support to high-paying therapy roles. Here are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Urology Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant (Part-Time)
- Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.
- Location: Sewell, NJ (MedElite network role listed under Parsippany)
- Type: Part-time (2 days/week)
- Salary: $60,000 – $90,000/year
Provide urology care for residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities. Great fit if you have urology and LTC/SNF experience and want a mission-driven role with PTO and malpractice insurance included.
Student Dietitian Clinical Placement (Dietetic Intern)
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
- Type: Part-time / Internship
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on dialysis nutrition experience under a Registered Dietitian in a clinical setting. Ideal if you’re in an ACEND-accredited dietetic program and want real-world renal experience for your RD path.
(Note: Also listed on LinkedIn; this is the same role, just a different posting.)
Per Diem Occupational Therapist – Home Therapy Visits
- Employer: Active Life Home Therapy LLC
- Location: Home visits in Morris & Essex Counties (based in Lake Hiawatha, NJ)
- Type: Per diem · 1099 contractor
- Pay: Up to $100 per visit (listed as about $70/hour)
Flexible, per-diem OT role doing home-based rehab (post-surgical, neuro, fall prevention, aging in place). Great if you’re an NJ-licensed OTR/L who wants control over your schedule and enjoys one-on-one home care.
Autism Treatment Specialist (ABA)
- Employer: Comprehensive Behavior Supports
- Location: Lake Hiawatha, NJ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17 – $26/hour
Entry-level ABA role providing one-on-one support to children with autism in homes and community settings. No experience needed, same-day pay available, and schedules are mostly after school and weekends—great for students or anyone exploring psychology, education, or behavioral health.
Massage Therapist – LifeSpa & Salon
- Employer: Life Time Inc.
- Location: Troy Hills, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: 35%–70% commission, with at least minimum wage guaranteed
Provide a full range of massage services inside a large fitness club setting. Comes with a free gym membership, discounts, 401(k), and for full-time staff, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and more.
Physical Therapist – Home Health (Sign-On Bonus)
- Employer: Optum / Patient Care (LHC Group)
- Location: Parsippany, NJ
- Type: Full-time and PRN available
- Pay Range: $110,000 – $157,259/year total cash target, or $50.40 – $75.61/hour, $60.48 – $90.73 per visit point
Home health PT role doing evaluations and treatment in patients’ homes, with a sign-on bonus for full-time. Strong choice if you want high earning potential, autonomy in the field, and a large-company benefits package.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in this area tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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