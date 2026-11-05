undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Parsippany-Troy Hills
💰 Parsippany-Troy Hills finance jobs with multiple $100K+ roles
4 days ago
Parsippany-Troy Hills has some strong finance and analytics roles right now, especially if you like data, pricing, or corporate banking. Here are several solid openings with clear pay info and room to grow.
Senior Treasury Management Sales Officer
- Employer: Fulton Bank
- Location: Parsippany, NJ (can sit at a Fulton Bank location in Bucks County, Central or Northern NJ; regional travel required)
- Salary: $114,100 – $190,100/year + equity + short-term incentive plan
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Senior sales role selling treasury and cash management solutions to middle market and corporate clients ($25–$100M revenue). You’ll own a complex book of business, craft custom proposals, and work closely with relationship managers and product specialists. Great fit if you have 5+ years treasury or financial sales, love being out in the market, and want strong total rewards.
Global Account Manager – Amines (Sr. Financial Analyst focus)
- Employer: AdvanSix
- Location: Parsippany, NJ
- Salary: $110,000 – $130,000/year (expected range)
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on manufacturing finance / FP&A role supporting the Business Finance Director and Site Controllers. You’ll handle month-end close, cost and inventory analysis, forecasting, pricing and margin work, and build dashboards using SAP, Excel, and Power BI. Good match if you have 4+ years in accounting/finance, strong Excel, and want exposure to multiple plants and commercial decisions.
Revenue Management Analyst
- Employer: Avis Budget Group
- Location: Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ (World Headquarters, in-office)
- Salary: $60,000 – $75,000/year
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Great early-career role if you like pricing, data, and strategy. You’ll set and monitor rental car pricing, analyze market trends and competitor rates, build reports in Excel, Tableau, Cognos, and forecast demand. Comes with relocation eligibility, 401(k) with match, full benefits, and employee car discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible when they see strong skills and interest.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.