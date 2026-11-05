💰 Parsippany-Troy Hills finance jobs with multiple $100K+ roles

Parsippany-Troy Hills has some strong finance and analytics roles right now, especially if you like data, pricing, or corporate banking. Here are several solid openings with clear pay info and room to grow.

Employer: Fulton Bank

Fulton Bank Location: Parsippany, NJ (can sit at a Fulton Bank location in Bucks County, Central or Northern NJ; regional travel required )

(can sit at a Fulton Bank location in Bucks County, Central or Northern NJ; ) Salary: $114,100 – $190,100/year + equity + short-term incentive plan

+ equity + short-term incentive plan Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Senior sales role selling treasury and cash management solutions to middle market and corporate clients ($25–$100M revenue). You’ll own a complex book of business, craft custom proposals, and work closely with relationship managers and product specialists. Great fit if you have 5+ years treasury or financial sales, love being out in the market, and want strong total rewards.

Employer: AdvanSix

Location: Parsippany, NJ

Salary: $110,000 – $130,000/year (expected range)

(expected range) Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on manufacturing finance / FP&A role supporting the Business Finance Director and Site Controllers. You’ll handle month-end close, cost and inventory analysis, forecasting, pricing and margin work, and build dashboards using SAP, Excel, and Power BI. Good match if you have 4+ years in accounting/finance, strong Excel, and want exposure to multiple plants and commercial decisions.

Employer: Avis Budget Group

Location: Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ (World Headquarters, in-office)

Salary: $60,000 – $75,000/year

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Great early-career role if you like pricing, data, and strategy. You’ll set and monitor rental car pricing, analyze market trends and competitor rates, build reports in Excel, Tableau, Cognos, and forecast demand. Comes with relocation eligibility, 401(k) with match, full benefits, and employee car discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible when they see strong skills and interest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.