📋 Mount Laurel, NJ Admin Jobs with Multiple Office Roles

Mount Laurel has some solid office roles open right now, from medical front desk to real estate and corporate workplace support. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Metro Vein Centers

Metro Vein Centers Location: Mount Laurel, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base pay + quarterly bonuses up to $1,500 (no exact base listed)

Front desk role in a busy specialty medical clinic where you handle check-ins, scheduling, insurance verification, and payments. Good fit if you have 2+ years of customer service, like a fast pace, and want medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Prologis

Location: Mount Laurel, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $56,800–$78,100/year ($27.30–$37.55/hour)

Support property managers for a huge industrial real estate portfolio, handling tenant requests, vendors, payments, and contracts. Great if you have 3+ years in admin/customer service/real estate, are strong with Microsoft Office, and want a role with robust benefits, 401(k) match, and generous PTO.

Employer: TD

Location: Mount Laurel, NJ

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $23.50–$30.50/hour

Be the friendly face of the office—keeping cafés, meeting rooms, and shared spaces stocked, tidy, and ready, plus helping with events and basic facilities/tech requests. Good for someone with 0–2 years in office admin, hospitality, or facilities who likes being active and people-facing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.