💻 Mount Laurel, NJ Tech Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Mount Laurel’s tech scene is busy right now, with defense, banking, and software shops all hiring. If you’re in IT or looking to break in, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Innovative Defense Technologies (IDT)

Innovative Defense Technologies (IDT) Location: Mount Laurel, NJ (on-site, ~4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $114,000 – $231,000/year (multiple ranges based on level)

Work on mission-critical Navy tactical and weapons systems, modernizing legacy code into a microservices, cloud-native stack. Ideal if you have C/C++/Python/Java, Linux, combat system (AEGIS/SSDS) experience, and can obtain a Secret clearance. Strong benefits, 9/80 schedule option, and lots of modern tooling (DevSecOps, AI/ML, virtualized environments).

Employer: TD (TD Bank)

(TD Bank) Location: Mount Laurel, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,280 – $117,520/year

Senior-level business analyst role supporting enterprise initiatives at a major bank. You’ll work fairly independently, coach others, and use data to drive financial and AML-focused projects. Great fit if you bring 3+ years’ experience, strong communication, and skills in SQL, Databricks, SAS, Python, and cloud tools.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Mount Laurel, NJ (in-person)

Type: Contract

Salary: Up to $105,000/year

Hands-on Java development role where you’ll build and support backend systems, REST APIs, and databases. Good for early-career devs with core Java, OOP, SQL, unit testing, and Git who want exposure to Spring-like tools, JavaScript frameworks, cloud (AWS/Azure), and CI/CD.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—tech teams often hire at multiple levels when they find the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.