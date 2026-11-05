📅 Thrilling Tales mystery book club meets Nov. 16 at 11 AM

📅 Mystery book club returns in person at Livingston Library

Love a good thriller? The Livingston Library is hosting an in-person “Thrilling Tales” Book Club meeting on Monday, November 16 at 11:00 AM.

This session’s book is “Listen for the Lie” by Amy Tintera. You can pick up a copy starting October 12 at the Patron Services desk at the library.

Tea will be served, and all bibliophiles are welcome. It’s a relaxed group chat about mystery and thriller novels—no registration required.

Just read the book (or as much as you can), grab your copy from the library, and drop in on November 16 at 11 AM to join the discussion.