🚌 Maple Shade NJ: Multiple Transportation Tech Jobs With Solid Pay

Maple Shade has some strong hands-on roles right now if you like working with trucks and cars. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Bentley Truck Services, Inc.

Bentley Truck Services, Inc. Location: Maple Shade, NJ

Maple Shade, NJ Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm)

(Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm) Pay: $28.00–$41.00 per hour

Top-level diesel tech role working on commercial trucks and box trucks. You’ll handle advanced diagnostics, mechanical and electrical repairs, and help mentor other techs. Comes with weekly pay, tool allowance, OEM training, company gear/PPE, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, and company-paid life insurance.

Employer: Bentley Truck Services, Inc.

Bentley Truck Services, Inc. Location: Maple Shade, NJ

Maple Shade, NJ Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm)

(Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm) Pay: $28.00–$35.00 per hour

Mid-level diesel tech spot focused on preventive maintenance, inspections, and repairs on brakes, HVAC, steering, suspension, drivetrain, and 5th wheel systems. Same strong benefits as Level A, plus OEM training and growth paths if you want to move up.

Employer: Mavis Tires & Brakes at Discount Prices

Location: Maple Shade, NJ

Maple Shade, NJ Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay with incentives (exact range not listed)

Busy tire and auto shop role using modern alignment equipment on customer vehicles. You’ll do alignments, inspections, oil changes, flat repairs, and other basic services. Offers weekly pay, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, life insurance, and on-the-job training with lots of locations to grow your career.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.