🏥 Lakewood, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lakewood’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level training roles to advanced clinical careers. Here are several local openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Not listed (private eye practice)

Not listed (private eye practice) Location: Lakewood, NJ (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour

Great if you’re new to healthcare but eager to learn. You’ll prep patients, run eye tests, and later learn how to help schedule surgeries — solid hands-on training with room to grow.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Location: Lakewood, NJ (serving Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean & Union Counties)

(serving Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean & Union Counties) Type: Per diem

Pay: Minimum rate of $24.79 hourly

Ideal if you’re an EMT who wants flexible shifts with a major health system. You’ll provide BLS care, respond to 911 and non-emergency calls, and work closely with police, fire, and hospital teams.

Employer: Saint Peter's Healthcare System

Location: Lakewood, NJ (Birthing Center)

(Birthing Center) Type: Per diem

Pay: $80.00 per hour

For CNMs who love physiologic birth and team-based care. You’ll cover a free-standing birth center and L&D, with a mix of call and office hours and access to tubs, wireless monitoring, and strong physician backup.

Employer: CHEMED Health Center

Location: Lakewood, NJ (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Good fit if you’re an LPN who enjoys kids or urgent care. You’ll prep patients, assist providers, give injections, and keep charts up to date, with strong benefits and growth in a busy community health center.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — you’ll often see related roles from the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Lakewood tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.