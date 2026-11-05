🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs in Jackson Township, NJ

Jackson Township has some solid food and hospitality openings right now, from entry-level to full management. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: McDonald's (independent franchise)

McDonald's (independent franchise) Location: Jackson, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a key department (Guest Service, Kitchen, or People) and help run daily operations, training, and food safety. This role is great if you have prior restaurant/retail leadership and want career growth, education support, and strong benefits like paid vacation and medical coverage.

Employer: McDonald's (independent franchise)

McDonald's (independent franchise) Location: Jackson, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $19.50/hour

Run shifts, guide the crew, and keep service fast, friendly, and clean. This is a good fit if you’re 18+, have some leadership experience, and want hourly pay plus benefits like paid time off, health coverage, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Bartley Healthcare

Location: Township of Jackson, NJ

Type: Other (on-site, in-person)

Other (on-site, in-person) Pay: From $15.92/hour

Help prepare and serve meals for older adults and residents with specific dietary needs in a healthcare setting. Good for someone with basic kitchen or food service experience who wants steady, meaningful work supporting residents’ daily care.

Employer: Domino’s (Team Joarder franchise)

Location: Jackson Township, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $1,000–$1,100 per week + bonuses

Oversee the whole store: hiring, training, scheduling, inventory, and customer service. This is a strong step if you have restaurant management experience and want bonus potential, health insurance, and a path to multi-store leadership.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many managers are open to training the right person. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Jackson.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.