🎓 Hamilton, NJ Teaching Jobs – Multiple School Roles Open

Hamilton’s school scene is busy and hiring for the 2026–27 year. If you like working with kids and want steady hours, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hamilton Township School District

Hamilton Township School District Location: Mays Landing, NJ (Preschool–Grade 8 district)

(Preschool–Grade 8 district) Type: Full-time, long-term substitute (temporary)

Pay: First 20 days: $160/day; Day 21–end: prorated $60,895–$64,884/year (degree-based)

Dates: Approx. Jan 11, 2027 – June 1, 2027

Deadline: Apply by Nov 18, 2026, 11:59 PM

This role is in a 2nd grade multiple disabilities classroom. You’ll need a bachelor’s degree, NJ teaching cert (PreK–3 or K–6 AND Students with Disabilities), and skill in building a positive, behavior-supportive classroom.

Employer: Hamilton Township School District

Hamilton Township School District Location: Mays Landing, NJ

Type: Part-time (29 hours/week), 10-month school year

Pay: $21,962–$23,610/year (per HTEA contract, based on experience/education)

(per HTEA contract, based on experience/education) Grades: Pre-K through 8

Deadline: Open until filled; interviews held monthly

Great fit if you have a high school diploma, enjoy working with kids, and bring patience and empathy. You’ll support students in both special and general education classrooms. Apply online with a resume and 2 professional references.

Employer: Hamilton Township School District

Hamilton Township School District Location: Township of Hamilton, NJ – Middle School

Type: Full-time leave replacement (length varies)

School Year: 2026–2027

Pay: Days 1–20: $130/day; Day 21+: $367/day (HTEA 26/27 Step 1 BA)

Benefits: Single health benefits after 5 consecutive months , plus medical/vision, prescription, dental, and paid time off

, plus Deadline: Apply by Nov 18, 2026

You’ll cover for middle school special ed teachers on leave. Requires a NJ Instructional Certificate plus either Teacher of the Handicapped or Students with Disabilities, clean criminal history, and BOE approval.

If any of these sound like you, don’t wait—get your application in while the district is actively hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.