🍽️ Freehold NJ Food Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Freehold’s food scene is busy and hiring, from mobile coffee carts to fast-casual spots. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bean & Brie

Bean & Brie Location: Freehold, NJ (in-person, must commute to 07728 )

(in-person, must commute to ) Pay: $22–$25 per hour

Type: Part-time, event-by-event (about 4–12 hours/week)

Work weddings, private parties, and corporate events making espresso drinks at a mobile coffee cart. Great side gig if you already have 1+ year barista experience, can handle commercial machines, and want flexible, no-set-schedule hours.

Employer: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Location: Freehold, NJ

Pay: $18.00–$24.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Lead shifts, coach team members, and keep this busy spot running smoothly. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of restaurant supervisor/manager experience and want paid training, benefits, PTO, and growth with a fast-growing brand.

Employer: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Location: Freehold, NJ

Pay: $15.92–$18.00 per hour (DOE)

Type: Full-time & Part-time, flexible scheduling

Front-of-house role where you greet guests, take orders, run the register, and help make food and frozen custard. No experience needed—they offer paid training, meal discounts, PTO, and room to advance, perfect for students or anyone starting in hospitality.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact shifts are often flexible once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.