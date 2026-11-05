🛒 Freehold, NJ Retail Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings

Freehold’s retail scene is busy right now, with options for both first jobs and folks with experience. Here are several solid customer-facing roles hiring locally.

Employer: AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres Location: Freehold, NJ

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $15.92 – $16.42 per hour

Work at the movies and get free films, free popcorn, and food discounts. Great fit if you’re 14+, like a fast pace, and want flexible evening/weekend hours with cross-training in tickets, concessions, and cleaning.

Employer: Budget Blinds of Freehold

Location: Freehold, NJ

Type: Full-time (in person)

Pay: From $20.00 per hour, about 40 hours/week

Small local business role helping customers with custom window treatments and keeping the showroom organized. Nice if you have front desk experience, like design, and are comfortable posting on social media for the store.

Employer: Miniso

Location: Freehold, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.13 – $19.00 per hour

Lead shifts, support the store manager, and keep a fun, upbeat vibe while hitting sales goals. Good match if you have 1+ year as a keyholder/shift lead, like coaching a team, and enjoy a busy, playful retail setting.

Employer: Michaels

Location: Freehold, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.25 – $19.10 per hour

Early-morning role unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and helping customers in a creative store. Great if you’re 16+, like to stay active on the job, and want employee discounts plus potential access to broader benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you can ask for the schedule and setup you need.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.