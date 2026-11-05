📣 Evesham, NJ Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple High-Earning Paths

Evesham/Marlton is hot right now for sales pros, from retail to big-ticket B2B. If you’re good with people and like performance pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sleep Number Corporation

Sleep Number Corporation Location: Marlton, NJ (showroom/retail)

(showroom/retail) Type: Full-time

Pay: Most earn $47,000–$58,000/year, with $17.75/hr base + uncapped commission and bonuses

Help customers find the right smart bed and sleep setup while working in a polished retail showroom. This role is great if you like face-to-face sales, want strong training, and like the idea of uncapped earnings plus health, dental, vision, 401(k), and flexible PTO.

Employer: Paychex

Location: Marlton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Estimated total compensation $55,000–$140,000 (base + commission)

Work with existing business clients to expand their use of HR, payroll, and benefits solutions. Ideal if you have 3+ years B2B sales, enjoy consultative selling, and want uncapped earning potential plus a big-company benefits package and career growth path.

Employer: Ericsson

Location: Remote, based in New Jersey (serving U.S. utility clients; travel up to 50%)

(serving U.S. utility clients; travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Pay (NJ range): $165,000–$216,300+ base plus sales incentives

Senior role owning sales strategy and revenue growth with utility and critical-infrastructure customers across Ericsson’s networks, cloud, and managed services. Best fit for someone with 10+ years enterprise/telecom or utilities sales, used to complex, multi-year deals and leading cross-functional teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has multiple roles and strong training for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.