🚚 Parsippany-Troy Hills logistics jobs with multiple openings

Parsippany-Troy Hills is busy with freight and deliveries right now, which means steady work in warehouses and hubs. Here are a couple of solid local roles if you like fast-paced, hands-on jobs.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Parsippany, NJ

Parsippany, NJ Type: Full-time, permanent

Full-time, Pay: $26.25–$42.65 per hour (plus potential incentive programs and full benefits)

Lead a team of package handlers on the midnight shift at a Fortune Global 500 company. You’ll focus on safety, productivity, and training while keeping the sort running smoothly in a fast-paced warehouse environment. Must be able to lift 70 lbs, work flexible shifts up to 5 days/week, and use basic Microsoft Office; a bachelor’s degree and prior management experience are preferred.

Employer: Rentokil North America – Target Specialty Products

Location: Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ

Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18.00–$25.00 per hour

Hands-on warehouse role moving and stocking products, using forklifts and other equipment, and handling shipping/receiving with basic computer work. Benefits start Day 1 for full-time staff, with health coverage, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and room to grow inside a large, stable company. You’ll need to lift 50 lbs, work at heights up to 36 feet, and be comfortable with changing temperatures.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often leads to more options with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.