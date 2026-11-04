🔧 Multiple Building & Maintenance Jobs in Piscataway, NJ

Piscataway has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level cleaning to skilled maintenance work with strong pay and benefits.

Below are several building and grounds roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: ABM Industries

ABM Industries Location: Piscataway, NJ

Type: Full-time, Days

Pay: $20.40/hour

Keep offices and facilities clean and safe with routine tasks like sweeping, mopping, trash, and restroom care. Good fit if you’re new or returning to the workforce; ABM offers a benefits package and is veteran-friendly.

Employer: Morgan Properties (Tanglewood Terrace community)

Morgan Properties (Tanglewood Terrace community) Location: Piscataway, NJ

Type: Listed as Internship (assistant leadership role)

Listed as (assistant leadership role) Pay: $25.00 – $33.00/hour + $1,500 sign-on bonus

Help lead the maintenance team on HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and apartment turns while organizing on-call and work schedules. Standout perks include up to 50% rent discount, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, and extra on-call pay.

Employer: Humanscale

Humanscale Location: Piscataway, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.25 – $41.21/hour

Hands-on role keeping production equipment, wiring, and systems running in a fast-paced environment. Offers competitive salary, strong medical benefits, 401(k) match, PTO (15 days + 11 holidays), and the chance to grow your skills with industrial and electrical work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.