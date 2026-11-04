🚚 Piscataway, NJ Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Piscataway is busy right now with logistics and shipping work, especially around biotech and data centers. If you like keeping things organized and moving on time, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CBTS

CBTS Location: Piscataway, NJ (home base; may also cover Totowa or Somerset)

(home base; may also cover Totowa or Somerset) Type: Contract, 6–12 months

Schedule: Fully onsite, Mon–Fri, 10:00 AM–6:00 PM , some overtime

Fully onsite, , some overtime Pay: About $45/hour (W-2)

Hands-on role in a modern data center, focused on asset tracking, inventory, shipping/receiving, and organizing workspace. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can lift equipment, and want experience in IT logistics and infrastructure.

Employer: GenScript

Location: Piscataway, NJ

Type: Full-time, onsite

Full-time, onsite Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM–5:30 PM

Pay: About $24–$25/hour, based on experience

You’ll handle incoming and outgoing shipments, prepare labels and documents, and work with warehouse staff and internal teams. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Location: Piscataway, NJ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Typically Tue–Sat , 8.5-hour shifts between 11:30 AM–10:30 PM , overtime as needed

Typically , 8.5-hour shifts between , overtime as needed Pay: $18–$22/hour, based on experience

Office-style role doing system and inventory corrections during deliveries, fixing mismatches between system and physical stock, and supporting customer account accuracy. Good if you like data, problem-solving, and working mostly seated with some flexibility.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.