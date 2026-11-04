📋 Evesham, NJ Admin Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Roles Nearby

Evesham and nearby Marlton have a steady flow of office and front-desk roles, especially in healthcare and finance. Here are a few solid full-time options if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.

Employer: Citizens

Citizens Location: Marlton, NJ (hybrid: 4 days onsite, 1 day remote)

(hybrid: 4 days onsite, 1 day remote) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week, Mon–Fri)

(40 hours/week, Mon–Fri) Pay: $38 – $55 per hour

High-level support role for a senior executive in a large, transforming organization. You’ll manage a complex calendar, travel, meetings, and presentations, and act as a key partner to leadership. Requires 7+ years of executive admin experience and strong Microsoft Office skills. Posting listed through 12/31/2026.

Employer: Virtua Health

Location: Marlton, NJ

Type: Full-time (1st shift, 40 hours/week)

(1st shift, 40 hours/week) Pay: $18.69 – $26.01 per hour

Front-desk medical office role handling phones, scheduling, insurance checks, billing, and co-pays. Great fit if you have 1–2 years of medical office experience, like helping patients, and want strong benefits from a major local health system.

Employer: Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health

Location: 73 N. Maple Ave, Marlton, NJ

Type: Full-time, Days

Pay: $17.00 – $21.89 per hour

Patient-facing front desk role in a weight management practice, using EPIC for check-in/check-out, scheduling, and insurance/pre-cert work. Good option if you have customer service or healthcare experience and want to grow within a large, well-known health system.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.