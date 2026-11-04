🏥 Washington Township NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN Roles $56/hr+

Healthcare hiring is steady in Washington Township, NJ, especially for nurses. If you’re an RN looking for night shifts or a leadership/education role, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Jefferson Health / Kennedy University Hospitals, Inc

Jefferson Health / Location: Turnersville, NJ (435 Hurffville-Cross Keys Rd)

(435 Hurffville-Cross Keys Rd) Type: Part-time, Nights

Salary: $39.54–$56.34 hourly

Med Surg night role with a strong focus on patient- and family-centered care and evidence-based practice. Good fit if you want steady bedside work, solid benefits, and the backing of a large, nationally ranked health system.

Employer: Jefferson Health / Kennedy University Hospitals, Inc

Jefferson Health / Location: Turnersville, NJ (435 Hurffville-Cross Keys Rd)

(435 Hurffville-Cross Keys Rd) Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: $39.54–$56.34 hourly

Same Med Surg unit and responsibilities as the part-time role, but full-time hours for more stable income and benefits. Ideal if you like night shift life and want to grow within a big regional system.

Employer: Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health / Kennedy University Hospitals, Inc

/ Kennedy University Hospitals, Inc Location: Turnersville, NJ (435 Hurffville-Cross Keys Rd)

(435 Hurffville-Cross Keys Rd) Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: $90,673.76–$129,210.11 annual

Master’s-prepared RN role leading education and professional development for the Emergency Department. You’ll design and track CE programs, support Magnet activities, and help shape nursing practice across the ED.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.