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🏥 Washington Township NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN Roles $56/hr+
Healthcare hiring is steady in Washington Township, NJ, especially for nurses. If you’re an RN looking for night shifts or a leadership/education role, these local openings are worth a look.
Registered Nurse – Med Surg (Part Time, Nights)
- Employer: Jefferson Health / Kennedy University Hospitals, Inc
- Location: Turnersville, NJ (435 Hurffville-Cross Keys Rd)
- Type: Part-time, Nights
- Salary: $39.54–$56.34 hourly
Med Surg night role with a strong focus on patient- and family-centered care and evidence-based practice. Good fit if you want steady bedside work, solid benefits, and the backing of a large, nationally ranked health system.
Registered Nurse – Med Surg (Full Time, Nights)
- Employer: Jefferson Health / Kennedy University Hospitals, Inc
- Location: Turnersville, NJ (435 Hurffville-Cross Keys Rd)
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Salary: $39.54–$56.34 hourly
Same Med Surg unit and responsibilities as the part-time role, but full-time hours for more stable income and benefits. Ideal if you like night shift life and want to grow within a big regional system.
Nursing Professional Development Specialist – Emergency Department (Full Time, Days)
- Employer: Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health / Kennedy University Hospitals, Inc
- Location: Turnersville, NJ (435 Hurffville-Cross Keys Rd)
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: $90,673.76–$129,210.11 annual
Master’s-prepared RN role leading education and professional development for the Emergency Department. You’ll design and track CE programs, support Magnet activities, and help shape nursing practice across the ED.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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