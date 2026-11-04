💻 Mount Laurel Township NJ IT Jobs With Multiple $150K+ Roles

Mount Laurel’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for senior cloud, DevSecOps, and engineering leaders. If you’ve got deep experience, there are several high-paying roles worth a look.

Employer: Sigma Defense Systems LLC

Sigma Defense Systems LLC Location: Mt. Laurel, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $173,000 – $209,000/year

Lead a team of about 20 software engineers building software for instrumentation and threat radars. You’ll drive process improvements, mentor engineers, handle staffing, and work closely with program and hardware leaders. 10+ years dev experience and the ability to obtain a Secret clearance are key.

Employer: TD

Location: Mount Laurel, NJ

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $98,160 – $159,270/year

Hands-on role building and automating multi-cloud networking across Azure, AWS, and GCP using Terraform, Python, and Ansible. Great fit if you like IaC, CI/CD integration, and solving complex cloud network problems at enterprise scale.

Employer: TD

Location: Mount Laurel, NJ

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $123,680 – $200,200/year

Lead large-scale CI/CD and DevSecOps platforms for a major bank. You’ll guide multiple engineering teams, own strategy for secure delivery pipelines, and balance stability, security, and modernization. Best for folks with 10+ years experience and strong people leadership.

Employer: TD

Location: Mount Laurel, NJ

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $148,720 – $223,080/year

High-impact technical leadership role shaping TD’s enterprise CI/CD and DevSecOps strategy. You’ll set standards, solve complex systemic issues, and influence senior leaders on architecture and platform direction. Ideal if you’re a seasoned architect-level engineer who loves big-picture design and mentoring.

If any of these sound close to your skills, save the links and apply soon—senior IT roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.