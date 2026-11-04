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💻 Mount Laurel Township NJ IT Jobs With Multiple $150K+ Roles
Mount Laurel’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for senior cloud, DevSecOps, and engineering leaders. If you’ve got deep experience, there are several high-paying roles worth a look.
Software Engineering Manager – Radar Systems
- Employer: Sigma Defense Systems LLC
- Location: Mt. Laurel, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $173,000 – $209,000/year
Lead a team of about 20 software engineers building software for instrumentation and threat radars. You’ll drive process improvements, mentor engineers, handle staffing, and work closely with program and hardware leaders. 10+ years dev experience and the ability to obtain a Secret clearance are key.
Cloud Infrastructure Automation Engineer (Terraform)
- Employer: TD
- Location: Mount Laurel, NJ
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Salary: $98,160 – $159,270/year
Hands-on role building and automating multi-cloud networking across Azure, AWS, and GCP using Terraform, Python, and Ansible. Great fit if you like IaC, CI/CD integration, and solving complex cloud network problems at enterprise scale.
DevSecOps Senior Managing Engineer
- Employer: TD
- Location: Mount Laurel, NJ
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Salary: $123,680 – $200,200/year
Lead large-scale CI/CD and DevSecOps platforms for a major bank. You’ll guide multiple engineering teams, own strategy for secure delivery pipelines, and balance stability, security, and modernization. Best for folks with 10+ years experience and strong people leadership.
DevSecOps Principal Engineer
- Employer: TD
- Location: Mount Laurel, NJ
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Salary: $148,720 – $223,080/year
High-impact technical leadership role shaping TD’s enterprise CI/CD and DevSecOps strategy. You’ll set standards, solve complex systemic issues, and influence senior leaders on architecture and platform direction. Ideal if you’re a seasoned architect-level engineer who loves big-picture design and mentoring.
If any of these sound close to your skills, save the links and apply soon—senior IT roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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