📣 Piscataway, NJ Sales & Marketing – Multiple $80K+ Roles

Piscataway is buzzing with sales and marketing roles, especially where tech and biotech meet. If you like mixing people skills with complex products, this week’s list is strong.

Employer: Optimum

Optimum Location: Piscataway, NJ (field-based, local travel)

(field-based, local travel) Type: Full-time

Salary (NJ): $58,738 – $96,499/year

Sell advanced internet and telecom services to multi-dwelling unit (MDU) clients. This role is heavy on prospecting, cold calling, and relationship-building, with a clear sales target and strong earning potential for experienced account executives.

Employer: IEEE

Location: Piscataway, NJ (Remote, US-based)

Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: Minimum $91,800/year

Drive adoption of IEEE’s advanced data and analytics products in fields like transportation, telecom, and energy. This is a technical business development role working with PhDs and subject-matter experts, with 25% travel and potential incentive pay and commission.

Employer: GenScript

Location: Piscataway, NJ (Fully remote, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $80,000 – $85,000/year

Support academic customers with high-level technical and project advice while backing sales and marketing. Ideal if you have a PhD or MS in life sciences, enjoy problem-solving, and want strong benefits plus remote flexibility.

Employer: GenScript

Location: Piscataway, NJ

Type: Full-time

Lead strategy and go-to-market plans for new biologics and life science tools offerings. Great fit if you have product management or commercial experience in biotech/CRO/CDMO, and are comfortable in fast-changing, early-stage product areas.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.