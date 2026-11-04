🏗️ Parsippany-Troy Hills engineering roles with multiple $75K–$115K openings

Parsippany-Troy Hills is busy with design and engineering work right now, especially in aerospace, land development, and environmental projects. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several solid full-time roles worth a look.

Employer: Marotta Controls

Marotta Controls Location: Parsippany, NJ (on-site)

(on-site) Salary: $87,750 – $115,000/year

Type: Full-time

This role lets you work on aerospace and defense control systems from concept through qualification, with a focus on valves, fluid controls, and metallic additive manufacturing. Great fit if you have a B.S. in Mechanical/Aerospace Engineering, strong CAD (CREO/SolidWorks) skills, and want hands-on lab work plus a compressed workweek and robust benefits.

Employer: Bowman Consulting

Location: Parsippany, NJ

Salary: $75,000 – $100,000/year

Type: Full-time

Join a growing landscape architecture team working on urban spaces, streetscapes, parks, and mixed-use sites across the Tri-State area. Ideal if you have 5+ years’ experience, strong AutoCAD + Land F/X skills, and enjoy both design (mood boards, presentations) and technical work (construction documents, planting plans).

Employer: Haley & Aldrich

Location: Parsippany, NJ (also hiring for New York, NY and White Plains, NY)

(also hiring for New York, NY and White Plains, NY) Salary range listed for NY offices: $90,000 – $110,000/year (Parsippany pay not specified)

(Parsippany pay not specified) Type: Full-time

Work with a large team of engineers and scientists on environmental investigation and remediation projects. You’ll split time between field work, data analysis, and project management support—great if you have 6+ years’ environmental engineering experience, know NY regulatory frameworks, and want to grow into more project leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings and clear paths to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.