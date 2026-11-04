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Evesham Township
🏥 Evesham, NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Hybrid Roles
3 days ago
Healthcare hiring around Evesham/Marlton is steady, with options in clinics, home care, and mental health. Good mix of flexible schedules, hybrid work, and solid pay.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Outpatient Dialysis
- Employer: DaVita Kidney Care
- Location: Marlton, NJ (East Route 70)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $26.00 – $38.00/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: No dialysis experience needed and paid training is provided. You’ll build long-term relationships with patients in an outpatient setting, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more. Must have an active LPN license in NJ and CPR.
LPC, LMFT, LCSW, PhD, PsyD Therapist (Hybrid)
- Employer: South Jersey Coping Clinic, LLC
- Location: Marlton, NJ (Hybrid – 3 days in office, 2 remote)
- Type: Other (likely full-time clinical role)
- Pay: $60,000 – $70,000/year
- Why it’s worth a look: Group private practice with a flexible schedule, PTO, health, dental, vision, free CEUs, and wellness discounts (massage, yoga, reiki). Looking for NJ-licensed LAC, LPC, LSW, LCSW, LMFT, PsyD, or PhD with at least 1 year post-master’s experience.
CHHA – Certified Home Health Aide, Adult Personal Care (ACSP)
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Marlton, NJ (serving Camden, Burlington, Gloucester, Cumberland & Salem Counties)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed (weekly pay; holiday + $2/hour; $500 referral bonus)
- Why it’s worth a look: Very flexible scheduling (day, evening, weekend) and they try to match you with clients close to home. Training available if you want to become a CHHA, plus PTO, scholarships, 24/7 support, and Spanish-speaking candidates are welcome.
Registered Nurse – Home Health Travel Contract
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Evesham/Marlton, NJ
- Type: Full-time travel contract (13 weeks, 5x8 day shifts)
- Pay: Estimated $2,993 – $3,075 gross per week
- Why it’s worth a look: High weekly pay for experienced Home Health RNs with 2+ years experience. Includes weekly pay, health benefits, a dedicated recruiter, and nationwide travel options.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have similar openings or can tweak schedules for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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