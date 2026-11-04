🏥 Evesham, NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Hybrid Roles

Healthcare hiring around Evesham/Marlton is steady, with options in clinics, home care, and mental health. Good mix of flexible schedules, hybrid work, and solid pay.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care Location: Marlton, NJ (East Route 70)

(East Route 70) Type: Part-time

Pay: $26.00 – $38.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: No dialysis experience needed and paid training is provided. You’ll build long-term relationships with patients in an outpatient setting, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more. Must have an active LPN license in NJ and CPR.

Employer: South Jersey Coping Clinic, LLC

South Jersey Coping Clinic, LLC Location: Marlton, NJ (Hybrid – 3 days in office, 2 remote)

Type: Other (likely full-time clinical role)

Pay: $60,000 – $70,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: Group private practice with a flexible schedule, PTO, health, dental, vision, free CEUs, and wellness discounts (massage, yoga, reiki). Looking for NJ-licensed LAC, LPC, LSW, LCSW, LMFT, PsyD, or PhD with at least 1 year post-master’s experience.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care Location: Marlton, NJ (serving Camden, Burlington, Gloucester, Cumberland & Salem Counties)

(serving Camden, Burlington, Gloucester, Cumberland & Salem Counties) Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay; holiday + $2/hour ; $500 referral bonus )

Not listed (weekly pay; holiday ; ) Why it’s worth a look: Very flexible scheduling (day, evening, weekend) and they try to match you with clients close to home. Training available if you want to become a CHHA, plus PTO, scholarships, 24/7 support, and Spanish-speaking candidates are welcome.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

White Glove Placement, Inc. Location: Evesham/Marlton, NJ

Type: Full-time travel contract (13 weeks, 5x8 day shifts)

Pay: Estimated $2,993 – $3,075 gross per week

Why it’s worth a look: High weekly pay for experienced Home Health RNs with 2+ years experience. Includes weekly pay, health benefits, a dedicated recruiter, and nationwide travel options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have similar openings or can tweak schedules for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.