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🚧 November 4–18 roadwork on Old Chester Rd & nearby streets

3 days ago
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🚧 November roadwork on Old Chester Rd, Pfizer Dr & nearby streets

Road repairs are coming soon to several streets in Peapack & Gladstone as part of the American Water project restoration.

Curb & sidewalk repairs

  • When: Wed–Fri, November 4–6, 2026
  • Where: Areas affected by the American Water project (including Old Chester Rd, Farm Cottage Rd, Brynwood Ct, Pfizer Dr)
  • Traffic: No detours expected during this phase.

Milling & paving

  • When: Mon–Wed, November 16–18, 2026
  • Where:
    • Old Chester Road
    • Farm Cottage Road
    • Brynwood Court
    • Pfizer Drive
  • Traffic: Detours will be in place in some areas; Police Officers will be onsite to direct traffic.

The schedule may change if the weather does not cooperate.

Questions? Contact the Borough at (908) 234-2250 or visit 1 School Street, PO Box 218, Peapack, NJ 07977.

More Info: Peapack Gladstone - Notice to Residents: Roadwork ...

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