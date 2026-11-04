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🚧 November 4–18 roadwork on Old Chester Rd & nearby streets
3 days ago
🚧 November roadwork on Old Chester Rd, Pfizer Dr & nearby streets
Road repairs are coming soon to several streets in Peapack & Gladstone as part of the American Water project restoration.
Curb & sidewalk repairs
- When: Wed–Fri, November 4–6, 2026
- Where: Areas affected by the American Water project (including Old Chester Rd, Farm Cottage Rd, Brynwood Ct, Pfizer Dr)
- Traffic: No detours expected during this phase.
Milling & paving
- When: Mon–Wed, November 16–18, 2026
- Where:
- Old Chester Road
- Farm Cottage Road
- Brynwood Court
- Pfizer Drive
- Traffic: Detours will be in place in some areas; Police Officers will be onsite to direct traffic.
The schedule may change if the weather does not cooperate.
Questions? Contact the Borough at (908) 234-2250 or visit 1 School Street, PO Box 218, Peapack, NJ 07977.
More Info: Peapack Gladstone - Notice to Residents: Roadwork ...
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