🚧 November 4–18 roadwork on Old Chester Rd & nearby streets

🚧 November roadwork on Old Chester Rd, Pfizer Dr & nearby streets

Road repairs are coming soon to several streets in Peapack & Gladstone as part of the American Water project restoration.

Curb & sidewalk repairs

When: Wed–Fri, November 4–6, 2026

Where: Areas affected by the American Water project (including Old Chester Rd, Farm Cottage Rd, Brynwood Ct, Pfizer Dr)

Areas affected by the American Water project (including Old Chester Rd, Farm Cottage Rd, Brynwood Ct, Pfizer Dr) Traffic: No detours expected during this phase.

Milling & paving

When: Mon–Wed, November 16–18, 2026

Where: Old Chester Road Farm Cottage Road Brynwood Court Pfizer Drive

Traffic: Detours will be in place in some areas; Police Officers will be onsite to direct traffic.

The schedule may change if the weather does not cooperate.

Questions? Contact the Borough at (908) 234-2250 or visit 1 School Street, PO Box 218, Peapack, NJ 07977.