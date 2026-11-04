🏥 Middletown Township NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Open Now

Healthcare hiring is steady in Middletown Township, NJ, with options from hands-on bedside care to advanced practice psychiatry. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care Location: Middletown, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $32–$35/hour

Work one-on-one with pediatric and adult clients in their homes, with flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights) and weekly pay. Short commutes, strong training support, and benefits (based on hours) make this a good fit if you want steady hours without hospital stress.

Employer: Sunrise Senior Living Services Inc

Location: Middletown, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.65–$24.65/hour

Support seniors in an assisted living setting by safely giving meds, documenting in MAR/TAR, and watching for changes in residents’ health. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, myFlexPay, and tuition reimbursement if you meet eligibility rules.

Employer: Senior Care Therapy / NYNJ Psychiatric Associates

Location: Middletown Township, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$175,000/year (with bonus potential)

(with bonus potential) Provide psychiatric med management and supportive therapy in assisted living and long-term care facilities, focusing on geriatric psychiatry. Role offers low relative stress, no formal call, generous PTO, malpractice coverage, and 401(k) with match, plus strong clinical support from psychiatrists.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.