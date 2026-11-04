🚚 Springfield, NJ Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Springfield’s logistics scene is busy right now, with healthcare, manufacturing, and auto dealers all hiring. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: DHL Supply Chain (SDS Rx)

DHL Supply Chain (SDS Rx) Location: Springfield, NJ

Springfield, NJ Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20.00/hour

Shift: Fri–Sat 4pm–12am; Sun 9am–11pm; Mon 8am–4pm

Coordinate time‑sensitive medication deliveries, dispatch drivers, and keep routes on track for pharmacies and patients. Good fit if you stay calm under pressure, like problem‑solving, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition help).

Employer: Valcor Engineering Corporation

Location: Springfield, NJ

Springfield, NJ Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Entry‑level planning and buying role helping manage inventory, purchase orders, and material flow using MRP/ERP systems. Great if you’re detail‑oriented, interested in aerospace/industrial manufacturing, and want to grow in supply chain or production planning with strong benefits and long‑term career paths.

Employer: Springfield Acura

Location: Springfield, NJ

Springfield, NJ Type: Full-time, in person

Full-time, in person Pay: Commensurate with experience + monthly bonus

Handle shipping, receiving, and organizing a high‑volume auto parts department at a luxury dealership. Best for someone with 3+ years automotive shipping/receiving, strong parts knowledge, and who wants perks like a vehicle payment allowance, health benefits, 401(k), paid time off, and Sundays off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.