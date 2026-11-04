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Local Authority

⚠️ HomeServe protection plan billing changing in February 2027

2 days ago
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⚠️ HomeServe plan charges coming off your gas bill in 2027

If you have a HomeServe protection plan linked to your South Jersey Gas account, the way you pay is changing.

Starting February 2027:

  • HomeServe will bill you directly for your plan.
  • Charges will no longer appear on your South Jersey Gas bill.

To keep your coverage:

  • Call HomeServe at 1.833.878.4166.
  • Have a checking account number or credit/debit card ready.
  • Ask about their direct billing options.

Key points:

  • Only HomeServe can update your billing; South Jersey Gas Customer Service cannot make changes or see your HomeServe billing info.
  • After you update your payment method, your plan will restart and HomeServe will send new Service Agreement documents.
  • Not updating your payment method by the deadline in HomeServe’s mailed materials will mean your plan is canceled and you’ll lose HomeServe coverage.
  • This billing change does not affect your natural gas service from South Jersey Gas.

More Info: South Jersey Gas - Updates for Customers with Plan...

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