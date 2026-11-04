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Local Authority
⚠️ HomeServe protection plan billing changing in February 2027
2 days ago
⚠️ HomeServe plan charges coming off your gas bill in 2027
If you have a HomeServe protection plan linked to your South Jersey Gas account, the way you pay is changing.
Starting February 2027:
- HomeServe will bill you directly for your plan.
- Charges will no longer appear on your South Jersey Gas bill.
To keep your coverage:
- Call HomeServe at 1.833.878.4166.
- Have a checking account number or credit/debit card ready.
- Ask about their direct billing options.
Key points:
- Only HomeServe can update your billing; South Jersey Gas Customer Service cannot make changes or see your HomeServe billing info.
- After you update your payment method, your plan will restart and HomeServe will send new Service Agreement documents.
- Not updating your payment method by the deadline in HomeServe’s mailed materials will mean your plan is canceled and you’ll lose HomeServe coverage.
- This billing change does not affect your natural gas service from South Jersey Gas.
More Info: South Jersey Gas - Updates for Customers with Plan...
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