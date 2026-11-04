⚠️ HomeServe protection plan billing changing in February 2027

⚠️ HomeServe plan charges coming off your gas bill in 2027

If you have a HomeServe protection plan linked to your South Jersey Gas account, the way you pay is changing.

Starting February 2027:

HomeServe will bill you directly for your plan.

for your plan. Charges will no longer appear on your South Jersey Gas bill.

To keep your coverage:

Call HomeServe at 1.833.878.4166 .

. Have a checking account number or credit/debit card ready.

or ready. Ask about their direct billing options.

Key points: