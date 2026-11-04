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💻 Parsippany-Troy Hills IT Roles with Multiple Six-Figure Paths
Parsippany-Troy Hills is buzzing with tech hiring right now, from early-career IT programs to senior data and AI roles. If you’re in IT and live nearby, these openings are worth a look.
IT Rotational Associate
- Employer: GAF
- Location: Parsippany, NJ (Corporate HQ)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $57,600–$79,200 base
Two-year IT rotation program with four 6‑month assignments across areas like Data & Analytics, AI, Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Application Development, and Service Management. Great fit if you’re early in your career, want a clear training path, and like the idea of a dedicated manager + mentor, internal courses, and strong benefits (health, 401k match, tuition help).
Senior Manager, Enterprise Data & Analytics
- Employer: Midea America
- Location: Parsippany, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000–$200,000 base
Lead and build the entire Data & Analytics capability for North America—own the roadmap, data governance, and analytics across supply chain, logistics, finance, and sales. Hands-on role for a senior pro (15+ years) who’s strong in SQL, Power BI, data warehousing, and comfortable directing vendors and working with global teams.
Copilot AI Solutions Architect
- Employer: PNY Technologies, Inc.
- Location: Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000–$155,000 base
Hands-on role helping teams use Microsoft Copilot, Copilot Studio, and Power Automate to automate real business work. You’ll design and build low-code AI agents, run workshops, coach employees, and track time saved and adoption—ideal if you enjoy Power Platform, generative AI, and working directly with business users.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local tech roles like these often lead to more chances inside the same company.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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