📢 Teens 16–18: Join the Junior Firefighter Program in Skillman

📢 Junior Firefighter Program for Teens in Skillman

Montgomery Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 2 (Station 46) runs a Junior Firefighter Program for young men and women ages 16–18 (must be 16 or 17 to apply).

Junior members train alongside experienced firefighters and line officers. You’ll:

Learn vehicle extrication , hose and water operations, and radio communications

, hose and water operations, and radio communications Practice with SCBA , ladders, tools, and support swift water rescue prep

, ladders, tools, and support prep Earn community service hours and build leadership and teamwork skills

Key guidelines:

Ages 16–17 to join

to join Must keep passing grades ; school comes first

; school comes first Juniors are kept out of hazardous zones for safety

Benefits include the chance to get your Firefighter 1 state certification at a county academy (paid for by Station 46 when you turn 18), real incident support experience, and a strong boost for college and job applications.

Curious? Visit a Wednesday night drill/meeting, 7:00–9:00 PM at 529 Route 518, Skillman, NJ 08558 to see the program in action.