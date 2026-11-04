undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📢 Teens 16–18: Join the Junior Firefighter Program in Skillman
📢 Junior Firefighter Program for Teens in Skillman
Montgomery Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 2 (Station 46) runs a Junior Firefighter Program for young men and women ages 16–18 (must be 16 or 17 to apply).
Junior members train alongside experienced firefighters and line officers. You’ll:
- Learn vehicle extrication, hose and water operations, and radio communications
- Practice with SCBA, ladders, tools, and support swift water rescue prep
- Earn community service hours and build leadership and teamwork skills
Key guidelines:
- Ages 16–17 to join
- Must keep passing grades; school comes first
- Juniors are kept out of hazardous zones for safety
Benefits include the chance to get your Firefighter 1 state certification at a county academy (paid for by Station 46 when you turn 18), real incident support experience, and a strong boost for college and job applications.
Curious? Visit a Wednesday night drill/meeting, 7:00–9:00 PM at 529 Route 518, Skillman, NJ 08558 to see the program in action.
More Info: Junior Firefighter Program | Montgomery Township V...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.