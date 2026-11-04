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Mt Laurel
🤝 Mount Laurel Township NJ: Multiple Community & Social Service Jobs
2 days ago
Mount Laurel has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being part of a care team. These roles are hands-on, steady, and come with clear hourly pay.
Direct Support Professional – Day Program
- Employer: Bancroft
- Location: Mount Laurel, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9 am–3 pm
- Pay: $19.06–$19.44/hour
Work daytime hours supporting adults with autism and developmental disabilities in a day program. You’ll help with daily living skills, plan activities and outings, and be part of a large, mission-driven team with benefits and growth options.
Direct Support Professional (DSP) – Overnight
- Employer: Bancroft
- Location: Mt. Laurel, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Sunday–Wednesday, 11 pm–9 am
- Pay: $19.06–$19.44/hour
Perfect if you like night shifts or need daytime free. You’ll support adults in a residential setting, encourage independence, and work with a supportive team while earning steady overnight pay and benefits.
Activities Assistant
- Employer: Laurel Brook Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center (supported by Marquis Health Consulting Services)
- Location: Mt. Laurel, NJ
- Type: Full-time, 9 am–5 pm
- Pay: $15.92/hour
Help plan and run fun, meaningful activities for seniors in a rehab and long-term care center. This is a good fit if you’re creative, outgoing, and enjoy building relationships; comes with daily pay option and a full benefits package.
Group Home Supervisor
- Employer: RHA Health Services
- Location: Mount Laurel, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.00–$23.50/hour
Lead a team in a group home for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. You’ll supervise staff, help with scheduling and budgets, and still do some direct care, with benefits and paid time off for full-time staff.
If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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