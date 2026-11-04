🤝 Mount Laurel Township NJ: Multiple Community & Social Service Jobs

Mount Laurel has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being part of a care team. These roles are hands-on, steady, and come with clear hourly pay.

Employer: Bancroft

Bancroft Location: Mount Laurel, NJ

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9 am–3 pm

Pay: $19.06–$19.44/hour

Work daytime hours supporting adults with autism and developmental disabilities in a day program. You’ll help with daily living skills, plan activities and outings, and be part of a large, mission-driven team with benefits and growth options.

Employer: Bancroft

Bancroft Location: Mt. Laurel, NJ

Type: Full-time, Sunday–Wednesday, 11 pm–9 am

Pay: $19.06–$19.44/hour

Perfect if you like night shifts or need daytime free. You’ll support adults in a residential setting, encourage independence, and work with a supportive team while earning steady overnight pay and benefits.

Employer: Laurel Brook Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center (supported by Marquis Health Consulting Services )

(supported by ) Location: Mt. Laurel, NJ

Type: Full-time, 9 am–5 pm

Pay: $15.92/hour

Help plan and run fun, meaningful activities for seniors in a rehab and long-term care center. This is a good fit if you’re creative, outgoing, and enjoy building relationships; comes with daily pay option and a full benefits package.

Employer: RHA Health Services

Location: Mount Laurel, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00–$23.50/hour

Lead a team in a group home for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. You’ll supervise staff, help with scheduling and budgets, and still do some direct care, with benefits and paid time off for full-time staff.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.