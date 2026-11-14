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🐱 Sweet New Iberia Kittens Ready for Adoption Today
New Iberia has some very special kittens hoping to find loving homes. All of these babies are waiting at Angel Paws Adoption Center (Iberia Humane Society) and would love to meet you.
Dan
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Angel Paws Adoption Center (Iberia Humane Society)
- Phone: (337) 365-1923
Dan is a young brown/chocolate Domestic Shorthair boy looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. As a baby, he’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of affection.
👉 Meet Dan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dolly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Angel Paws Adoption Center (Iberia Humane Society)
- Phone: (337) 365-1923
Dolly is a sweet baby Domestic Shorthair girl with a brown/chocolate coat. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn good kitty manners.
👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Drew
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Angel Paws Adoption Center (Iberia Humane Society)
- Phone: (337) 365-1923
Drew is a brown/chocolate Domestic Shorthair baby boy. He’s ready for a family who can give him playtime, patience, and a cozy spot to nap.
👉 Meet Drew and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near New Iberia, LA, please consider visiting Angel Paws Adoption Center (Iberia Humane Society) or calling (337) 365-1923 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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