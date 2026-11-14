New Iberia has some very special kittens hoping to find loving homes. All of these babies are waiting at Angel Paws Adoption Center (Iberia Humane Society) and would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Angel Paws Adoption Center (Iberia Humane Society)

Phone: (337) 365-1923

Dan is a young brown/chocolate Domestic Shorthair boy looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. As a baby, he’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of affection.

👉 Meet Dan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Angel Paws Adoption Center (Iberia Humane Society)

Phone: (337) 365-1923

Dolly is a sweet baby Domestic Shorthair girl with a brown/chocolate coat. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn good kitty manners.

👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Angel Paws Adoption Center (Iberia Humane Society)

Phone: (337) 365-1923

Drew is a brown/chocolate Domestic Shorthair baby boy. He’s ready for a family who can give him playtime, patience, and a cozy spot to nap.

👉 Meet Drew and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near New Iberia, LA, please consider visiting Angel Paws Adoption Center (Iberia Humane Society) or calling (337) 365-1923 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.