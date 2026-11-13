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🚚 New Iberia Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple Local & Hybrid Roles
New Iberia has a nice mix of hands-on and office-based logistics work right now. If you like keeping things moving—whether it’s boat parts or rental equipment—these are worth a look.
Parts Sales Associate – Marine Inventory & Supply
- Employer: Mikes Marine Service LLC
- Location: New Iberia, LA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off, employee discount
You’ll manage parts purchasing, inventory, and customer orders for a busy marine shop. Good fit if you’ve done warehouse, inventory, or supply chain work and like talking with customers about boats, fishing, and repairs.
NAM Equipment Scheduler – National Fleet Planning (Hybrid)
- Employer: Aggreko
- Location: Hybrid – New Iberia, LA or Pearland, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)
- Extras: Annual bonus, no-premium-cost medical plan option, tuition reimbursement, career growth focus
This role plans and positions rental equipment across North America, working with sales, customer service, and operations to keep high-demand gear where it’s needed. Great for someone with 2+ years in fleet planning or logistics, strong Excel/Power BI skills, and who likes fast-paced, analytical work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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