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🏥 New Iberia healthcare jobs: multiple local & travel roles
New Iberia’s healthcare scene is busy, with steady hospital hiring and strong demand for experienced nurses. Here are a few solid options if you’re ready for a change.
PFS Biller – Patient Financial Services
- Employer: Iberia Medical Center
- Location: New Iberia, LA
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00 am–4:30 pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in the business office at Iberia Medical Center, handling unpaid insurance claims (Commercial, Medicare, Medicaid, VA, Workers’ Comp, Hospice). This role is great if you have 2–3 years of hospital billing/collections experience and want steady weekday hours plus competitive benefits, including medical, dental, vision, life, disability, early access to earned wages, and a state pension plan.
Travel Emergency Room RN – Days (3x12)
- Employer: Gifted Healthcare
- Location: New Iberia, LA
- Type: Full-time travel RN
- Salary: Not listed
Travel ER role for RNs who can handle life‑threatening emergencies and triage. You’ll record histories, assist with exams and diagnostic tests, and prepare and give medications on a 3x12 day shift schedule.
Travel Emergency Room RN – Mids (3x12)
- Employer: Gifted Healthcare
- Location: New Iberia, LA
- Type: Full-time travel RN
- Salary: Not listed
Similar ER travel RN role with the same core duties—triage, care planning, meds, and working closely with physicians—but on a 3x12 mid shift, which can be a good fit if you prefer not to work overnights.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often list related openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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