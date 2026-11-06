🏥 New Iberia healthcare jobs: multiple local & travel roles

New Iberia’s healthcare scene is busy, with steady hospital hiring and strong demand for experienced nurses. Here are a few solid options if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: Iberia Medical Center

Iberia Medical Center Location: New Iberia, LA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00 am–4:30 pm)

(Mon–Fri, 8:00 am–4:30 pm) Salary: Not listed

Work in the business office at Iberia Medical Center, handling unpaid insurance claims (Commercial, Medicare, Medicaid, VA, Workers’ Comp, Hospice). This role is great if you have 2–3 years of hospital billing/collections experience and want steady weekday hours plus competitive benefits, including medical, dental, vision, life, disability, early access to earned wages, and a state pension plan.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Gifted Healthcare Location: New Iberia, LA

Type: Full-time travel RN

Salary: Not listed

Travel ER role for RNs who can handle life‑threatening emergencies and triage. You’ll record histories, assist with exams and diagnostic tests, and prepare and give medications on a 3x12 day shift schedule.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Gifted Healthcare Location: New Iberia, LA

Type: Full-time travel RN

Salary: Not listed

Similar ER travel RN role with the same core duties—triage, care planning, meds, and working closely with physicians—but on a 3x12 mid shift, which can be a good fit if you prefer not to work overnights.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often list related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.