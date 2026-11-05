🚧 New Iberia construction jobs with multiple welder roles

New Iberia’s industrial scene is busy, and skilled hands are in demand. If you’ve got welding or oilfield service experience, there are some solid full-time options open right now.

Employer: Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. Location: New Iberia, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50–$38.50/hour (based on skills and testing)

Work on advanced cryogenic equipment that supports everything from clean energy to food and beverage. You’ll do FCAW welding on carbon steel plate and square tube in all positions, follow AWS D1.1 standards, and work closely with fitters in a busy shop environment. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, and 401(k).

Employer: Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. Location: New Iberia, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50–$38.50/hour (based on skills and testing)

If you’ve got strong pipe welding skills, this role lets you work with FCAW, GMAW-Pulsed, and GTAW on stainless, carbon steel, and aluminum. You’ll weld plate, structural tube, pressure pipe, and vessels in all positions to AWS and ASME codes. Comes with the same solid benefits package as the structural welder role.

Employer: SLB

Location: New Iberia, LA

Type: Likely full-time (field role)

Likely (field role) Pay: Not listed

Field-based oil and gas service role focused on safe, efficient cementing operations. You’ll handle service delivery, job risk analysis, customer communication, and HSE compliance, often in a fast-paced, high-pressure setting. Requires a high school diploma or GED, strong communication, and the ability to work independently and with a team.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full description, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.