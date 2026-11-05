🍽️ Multiple Church’s Texas Chicken Jobs in New Iberia, LA

New Iberia’s fast-food scene is busy, and Church’s Texas Chicken on W. St. Peter is hiring several part-time roles right now.

Employer: Church's Texas Chicken

Church's Texas Chicken Location: New Iberia, LA (601 W. St. Peter)

(601 W. St. Peter) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front counter and drive-thru role where you greet guests, take orders, handle cash, and keep the service area stocked and clean. Good fit if you like a fast pace, talking with people, and want to build customer service skills.

Employer: Church's Texas Chicken

Church's Texas Chicken Location: New Iberia, LA (601 W. St. Peter)

(601 W. St. Peter) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the team on your shift, help with opening/closing, cash handling, and making sure food and service stay on point. Great step up if you have some restaurant experience and want leadership responsibilities.

Employer: Church's Texas Chicken

Church's Texas Chicken Location: New Iberia, LA (601 W. St. Peter)

(601 W. St. Peter) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house role cooking chicken and sides, managing fryers, and keeping the kitchen clean and stocked. Best for someone who can handle physical work and likes staying busy behind the scenes.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.