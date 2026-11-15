New Hyde Park’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, especially around hospital and community care. If you’re in medicine, nursing, pharmacy, or health admin, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Northwell Health

Northwell Health Location: New Hyde Park, NY

New Hyde Park, NY Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role in the Emergency Department, assisting with EKGs, phlebotomy, splinting, CPR, vitals, and patient transport. Requires HS diploma and NY EMT certification, with hospital experience preferred.

Employer: Northwell Health

Northwell Health Location: New Hyde Park, NY

New Hyde Park, NY Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Advanced pharmacy role focused on pediatric ICU patients, medication policy, and education. Requires NY Pharmacist license, PGY2 in Pediatrics, and experience leading clinical pharmacy services.

Employer: Northwell Health

Northwell Health Location: New Hyde Park, NY

New Hyde Park, NY Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Core hospital pharmacy position handling order entry, dispensing, IV compatibility, compounding, and controlled substance records. Needs a BS in Pharmacy + 1 year experience or PharmD, and NY Pharmacist license.

Employer: Northwell Health

Northwell Health Location: New Hyde Park, NY

New Hyde Park, NY Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Leadership role over a pulmonary medicine practice, managing staff, budgets, scheduling, and quality standards. Requires BSN, NY RN license, 6–8 years’ experience plus 2–5 years in leadership.

Employer: Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation

Location: New Hyde Park, NY

New Hyde Park, NY Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Behind-the-scenes role supporting home care and hospice orders, coding, and billing. Needs medical coding certification, 2–3+ years in home care/hospice/community health, and EMR experience (NetSmart or similar).

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.