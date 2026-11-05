🏥 New Hyde Park Healthcare: Multiple Northwell Roles Open Now

New Hyde Park is busy with hospital traffic and so is the hiring scene. Northwell Health has several solid roles open right now, from hands-on patient care to pharmacy leadership.

Employer: Northwell Health

Northwell Health Location: New Hyde Park, NY

New Hyde Park, NY Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed; Northwell notes pay is based on experience, education, and location

Work with care teams, insurers, and patients to make sure people get their meds on time and at the lowest cost possible. You’ll handle prior authorizations, insurance issues, and financial assistance programs, and be the go-to person for outpatient pharmacy questions.

Employer: Northwell Health

Northwell Health Location: New Hyde Park, NY

New Hyde Park, NY Type: Part-time

Salary: Hourly range not listed; Northwell notes pay is based on experience, credentials, and internal equity

Hands-on role in the Emergency Department, supporting doctors and nurses with procedures like EKGs, phlebotomy, splinting, and CPR. Great fit if you’re a NY-certified EMT with hospital experience and want fast-paced clinical work.

Employer: Northwell Health

Northwell Health Location: New Hyde Park, NY

New Hyde Park, NY Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed; Northwell notes pay is based on experience, specialty, and leadership scope

Senior leadership role overseeing Pharmacy Benefit Management strategy and operations. You’ll set vision, manage budgets, lead teams, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive cost-effective, high-quality pharmacy programs across the system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting links to more details and related openings at Northwell.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.