🏥 New Hope, MN Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

New Hope’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from pet care to post-acute medicine. Here are a few solid roles hiring now.

Employer: Lakefield Veterinary Group

Lakefield Veterinary Group Location: New Hope, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$32/hour (also notes a compensation range of $23–$28/hour)

Busy, AAHA-accredited, six-doctor small animal practice where you’ll use your full tech skills and be part of a close-knit, supportive team. Comes with PTO, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, employer-paid life insurance, and bonus eligibility.

Employer: Theoria Medical

Theoria Medical Location: New Hope, MN

Type: PRN / productivity-based (listed as full-time in posting)

(listed as full-time in posting) Estimated Pay: $10,000–$34,000/year (productivity-based) + annual performance bonus

Serve residents in local skilled nursing facilities with a mission-driven team and strong tech support. Enjoy 6-hour day shifts, no overnights or on-call, 401(k) with match, iPad + EHR tools, and flexibility to build a schedule that fits your life.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in New Hope tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.